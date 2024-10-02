City set to receive $2.1 million in provincial funding for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Guelph

Funds to support water and wastewater capacity improvements

Guelph, Ont., ​October 2, 2024​ – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $2.1 million by the province through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWS Fund) for the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvements project. This funding, which was awarded through a competitive application process, will help facilitate the replacement and improvement of water and wastewater infrastructure on Wellington Street from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South. It will also fund replacing the wastewater infrastructure on Wyndham Street South from Wellington Street to Farquhar Street. As a result of this work, 150 shovel-ready housing units will be enabled by 2027, helping the City achieve its housing pledge targets.

By making these infrastructure improvements, the City aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of its water and wastewater infrastructures, ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for Guelph.

“We are grateful for the province’s support through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “This project is a critical step towards upgrading our infrastructure to unlock more housing.”

“This provincial funding aligns perfectly with our approach to downtown infrastructure renewal. The infrastructure upgrades enabled by the HEWS Fund, particularly in water and wastewater, will accelerate our efforts to unlock more housing, accommodate expected growth, create a thriving downtown, and continue delivering essential services to our community,” said City chief administrative officer, Tara Baker.

The replacement of the water and wastewater infrastructure on Wyndham-Wellington is expected to begin in 2025 and is part of the City’s Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program. To learn more about this project, please visit guelph.ca.

About the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund

The Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund awarded by the Province aims to help municipalities develop, repair, rehabilitate and expand critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Projects funded through the program will aim to unlock more housing opportunities, support the province’s growing population, protect communities, and enhance economic growth.

