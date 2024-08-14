Evergreen Seniors Centre closed for the month of September

The closure is due to maintenance and facility improvements

Guelph, Ont., August 14, 2024 – Guelph’s Evergreen Seniors Centre will be closed from September 1-30 for maintenance and improvements. Improvements include new flooring and cabinetry.

Bistro 683

During the closure, Bistro 683 will take pre-orders and payment for five-packs of frozen meals. Ordering will happen during the last two weeks of August. Although frozen meals are always available for purchase at the Bistro, during the closure, meal pick-up will be limited to Thursday, August 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. More information will be provided upon ordering. While the dining room will be closed, this provides folks the opportunity to stock up on frozen meals during the closure.

Programming

During the closure, program registration can be done at the following alternate locations:

While the facility is closed, the Guelph Wellington Seniors Association (GWSA) will remain operational. The GWSA’s activities that take place at the West End Community Centre and offsite will continue. Some GWSA programs will be moved to other locations. All City-run programs will be operational once again in October.

Purchasing Guelph Transit passes

During the closure, Guelph Transit passes can be purchased or reloaded at the following alternate locations:

Service Guelph, City Hall 1 Carden Street

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North

Guelph Transit, 170 Watson Road South

More details about the closure can be found inside the Evergreen Seniors Centre from now until September 1.

General information about the Evergreen Seniors Centre can be found here.

For more Information

Wendy Kornelsen, Manager, Support Services and Operations

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]