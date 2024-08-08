8 Mitchell Street

Close

Employment opportunities The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace.

Who we are Check out staff testimonials, our organization chart, corporate values and learn more about what Guelph has to offer.

What we do View our Strategic Plan, People Practices Strategy, corporate policies and collective agreements. Learn how we make a difference.

What we offer Find out about learning and development opportunities, employee recognition, compensation and benefits, and more.

Close