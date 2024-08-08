8 Mitchell Street

File number OZS24-011

An application to rezone the subject lands from “Neighbourhood Institutional” (NI) to a site-specific “Low Density Residential ” (RL.1-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of four semi-detached dwelling units.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

Eric Rempel
[email protected]

This entry was posted in Zone changes on .