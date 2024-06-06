Help shape a potential heritage conservation district in the historic heart of the Ward

Guelph, Ont., June 6, 2024 – You’re invited to an open house for the Ward West Heritage Conservation District Study. Drop into the Italian Canadian Club any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 to learn about the project and share feedback. Members of the project team will be available to answer your questions and hear your comments. A guided walking tour is also available for those who want to explore the rich history of this vibrant neighbourhood!

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tours: 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Location: Italian Canadian Club, 135 Ferguson St, Guelph

The walking tour is approximately 1 kilometre, the level of difficulty is low to moderate. Let us know if you require any accommodations or have any questions by reaching out to Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner, using the contact details below.

Can’t make it in person? You can share your feedback with us online anytime between June 27 – July 19 at haveyoursay.guelph.ca

About the study

The City of Guelph is completing this study to determine the suitability of a heritage conservation district in the historic core of the Ward neighbourhood (the Ward West). A heritage district would protect significant heritage buildings and landscapes, guide new development, and ensure that the Ward’s unique character and identity can be enjoyed by future generations!

The area being assessed as part of the study is outlined in red on the map below:

To learn more about the project, visit the Ward West Heritage Conservation District project page.

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

519-822-1260 extension 3872

TTY 519-826-977

[email protected]