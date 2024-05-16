Notice of Minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment

In accordance with section 34 of the Planning Act, notice of a minor Zoning By-law Amendment is being provided.

Purpose and Effect of the Minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment

The proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment is being introduced to correct a mapping error in the Natural Heritage System mapping for the Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023)-20790 for 180 Gordon Street in accordance with OMB Case Number PL120457.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments may include:

Removal of a holding (H) symbol, as per Section 10.5 of the Official Plan. Passing a Temporary Use By-law, as per Section 10.6 of the Official Plan. Correcting of minor errors and omissions. Minor text amendments to add clarity for the intent of regulations. Housekeeping updates to reflect changes to job titles, names of City departments, external agencies and organizations, or other policy documents and legislation. Removal of site-specific zoning that is more restrictive than the parent zone.

A Statutory Public Meeting shall not be required for a minor amendment to the Zoning Bylaw described above unless concerns have been identified by written submission during the commenting period identified in this Notice of Application.

Subject Lands

The proposed minor ZBA applies to 180 Gordon Street.

For more information

The planner to contact for the Zoning By-law Amendment is:

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner III

519-822-1260 extension 2362

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

Any person may provide written comments on the application.

To submit written comments, we request written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 5, 2024, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the decision on this application you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals Information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Zoning By-law Amendment is approved, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Zoning By-law Amendment is approved, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Zoning By-law Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.