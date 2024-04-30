City shares options for updating Guelph’s private tree protection bylaw

Have your say online by May 27

Guelph, Ont., April 30, 2024 – The City is updating Guelph’s Private Tree Protection Bylaw and is asking the community to provide feedback on options for the update.

Guelph values its tree canopy cover and the numerous contributions trees make to the health of our community. The 2024-2027 Future Guelph strategic plan identifies updating the private tree protection bylaw as a priority action to help “improve urban forest sustainability and enhance our climate change resilience by increasing Guelph’s tree canopy coverage, providing more shade, cleaner air and improved water filtration.”

How you can participate

Property owners, developers, tree experts, and members of the community are invited to give feedback on the four options under consideration for updating this bylaw, outlined below:

Regulation of trees at least 10 centimetres in diameter on private lots greater than 0.2 hectares. (Current regulation)

Regulation of trees at least 10 centimetres in diameter on private lots greater than 0.1 hectares.

Regulation of trees at least 20 centimetres in diameter on all private lots.

Regulation of trees at least 10 centimetres in diameter on lots greater than 0.2 hectares, plus trees at least 50 centimetres in diameter on all private lots.

We’re also looking for your thoughts on equitable approaches to permitting, tree replacement or compensation in lieu, and regulation of replacement trees in the updated bylaw.

Take the online survey between April 30 and May 27

Complete the survey or learn about other ways to engage in person and online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/tree-bylaw.

About the Private Tree Protection Bylaw

Guelph’s current bylaw regulates trees of at least 10 centimetres in diameter (about the size of a grapefruit) on privately-owned lots greater than 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres) (about the size of half a football field). The bylaw has been in place since 1986 and was last updated in 2010. Review of the bylaw was recommended through the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan.

For more information

Timea Filer, Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3352

[email protected]