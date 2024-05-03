Margaret Greene Park Splash Pad Construction

80 Westwood Road

Notice date: May 3, 2024

About the project

The City is constructing a new splash pad and shade structure at Margaret Greene Park between the existing playground and washroom building. The parking lot near the playground and new splash pad will also be expanded.

Work begins May 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 13 and be complete in fall 2024, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be no lane reductions on Westwood Avenue during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays could be expected.

Washroom building and water bottle filling station

The washroom building and water bottle filling station will be closed during construction. Temporary portable restrooms will be placed on site for public use.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks will remain open and accessible during construction.

Access to the soccer fields and playground will be impacted. The trail between the parking lot and tennis courts will be partially closed during construction.

Park access and parking

Part of the Westwood Road parking lot will be closed during construction. Existing accessible parking spots will remain open. Groups using soccer fields are asked to park at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School which is accessible from Westwood Road.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to the park driveway during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to the park.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]