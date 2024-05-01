Changes to Guelph Transit routes 99, 50, 52, 56, 58, 59, and 11, 13

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2024 – We’re making some schedule adjustments and service changes starting May 5, 2024.
Schedule and service changes
|Route
|Service change(s)
|99 Gordon
|Weekday peak service changed from 9 to 10-minute frequency from May 1 to August 30.
|University routes
|The following University route services will be removed from May 5 to August 30:
|11 Silvercreek
|13 Eastview
Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps and trip planning.
