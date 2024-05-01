Changes to Guelph Transit routes 99, 50, 52, 56, 58, 59, and 11, 13

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2024 – We’re making some schedule adjustments and service changes starting May 5, 2024.

Schedule and service changes

Route Service change(s)
99 Gordon Weekday peak service changed from 9 to 10-minute frequency from May 1 to August 30.
University routes The following University route services will be removed from May 5 to August 30:

  • 50U Scottsdale
  • 52U Kortright
  • 56U Colonial
  • 58U Edinburgh
  • 59U Gordon Express
11 Silvercreek
  • Schedule adjustments to weekday services to improve on-time performance.
  • No change to trip departure times.
13 Eastview
  • Schedule adjustments to weekday, Saturday, and Sunday services to improve on-time performance.
  • No change to trip departure times.

Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps and trip planning.

For more information

Laura Bragues, Supervisor, Scheduling and Service Planning
Public Services, Guelph Transit
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2523
[email protected]

This entry was posted in Getting Around, Guelph Transit on .