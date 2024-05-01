Data backs Guelph’s new automated speed enforcement cameras

Drivers lowered speed by 20 percent near speed cameras

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2024 – Last August, the City of Guelph launched the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program in designated school zones across the city. The cameras are a part of the City’s Vision Zero strategy to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roadways to zero.

Staff have analyzed data collected from the first 8 ASE locations and determined that the presence of ASE cameras encouraged a positive change in driver behaviour, resulting in an average speed reduction of 20 per cent or 8 km/h. For example, the average speeds for the school zone on Ironwood Road near Scottsdale Drive were measured at 43 km/h prior to August 1, 2023, and dropped significantly to 33 km/h while the ASE was in use.

Additionally, the report also shows that drivers were three times more likely to drive under the posted speed limit in these same locations when an ASE camera was in use, as compared to the speed levels prior to their installation. The most change was recorded along Stephanie Drive where drivers were six times as likely to drive under the posted speed limit when the ASE was present as compared to the speed compliance prior.

“We’ve been monitoring the performance of these ASEs and we are glad to see that the data demonstrates that the program is effectively enhancing road safety and promoting responsible driving habits in Guelph. This is a good thing” says Steve Anderson, manager, Transportation Engineering at the City of Guelph.

Staff will continue to monitor average speeds in all former ASE locations as part of the ongoing evaluation of traffic calming programs throughout the city. To view the report, visit the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) page on the City’s website.

Lowering speed saves lives

One of the most effective ways to reduce the severity of a collision is by reducing vehicle speed. As vehicle speeds increase, the survival rate of pedestrians involved in a collision decreases. By encouraging drivers to reduce their speed, ASE cameras can save lives.

Camera locations

All ASE camera locations are posted on the City’s ASE map, ASE program page, and as part of the City’s Vision Zero Key Actions. Camera locations for the 2024-2025 year are listed below by installation date, beginning May 1.

Street School Installation Date McCann Street École Arbour Vista Public School May 1, 2024 Lee Street William C. Winegard Public School May 1, 2024 Dublin Street North Central Public School May 1, 2024 June Avenue June Avenue Public School May 1, 2024 Knightswood Boulevard Resurrection Christian Academy School August 1, 2024 Huron Street Sacred Heart Catholic School August 1, 2024 Gateway Drive Gateway Drive Public School August 1, 2024 Youngman Drive Jean Little Public School August 1, 2024 Ptarmigan Drive Kortright Hills Public School November 1, 2024 Waterloo Avenue Guelph Montessori School November 1, 2024 Emma Street Holy Rosary Catholic School November 1, 2024 Scottsdale Drive Priory Park Public School and École St. René Goupil School November 1, 2024 Rickson Avenue Rickson Ridge Public School February 1, 2025 Waverley Drive Waverley Drive Public School February 1, 2025 McElderry Road St. Michael Catholic School February 1, 2025 Ottawa Crescent Ottawa Crescent Public School February 1, 2025 Westwood Road St. Peter Catholic School May 1, 2025 Water Street Meezan School of Guelph May 1, 2025 Brighton Street École L’Odysée School May 1, 2025 Goodwin Drive Westminster Woods Public School May 1, 2025

Reduced speed limits

To further reduce the severity of a collision, most roadways in Guelph have received a reduced speed limit. This summer, staff will recommend that Council approve speed limit reductions along the following road sections:

Victoria Road North from 100 metres north of Simmonds Drive to the northern city limit from 60 km/h to 50 km/h.

Victoria Road South from Maltby Road East to 300 metres south of the Eramosa River from 70 km/h to 60 km/h.

Clair Road East from Gordon Street to Victoria Road Southfrom 60 km/h to 50 km/h.

Imperial Road South from Willow Road to Wellington Street West from 50 km/h to 40km/h.

