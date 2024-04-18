Lockyer Road lane reductions starting April 29

Edinburgh Road South to end of Lockyer Road

Notice date: April 18, 2024

About the project

RVM Trucking is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 8 Lockyer Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins April 29

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 29 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Lockyer Road

There will be lane reductions on Lockyer Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There will be no impacts to pedestrian access.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue, and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]