Starwood Drive lane reductions starting April 22

Notice date: April 16, 2024
About the project
Navacon Construction Inc. is repairing curbs and base asphalt at various locations where repairs took place last year. New sidewalk will be constructed along the east side of Summit Ridge Drive between Starwood Drive and Eastview Road.
Work begins April 22
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 22 and take about seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Starwood Drive
There will be lane reductions on Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic is expected to be permitted throughout the project, and a full road closure is not anticipated, however delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Pedestrian access
Most sidewalk in this area will remain open and accessible during the project however some sidewalk will be closed in localized areas, please use available crosswalks.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue, and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Jason Robinson, Engineering Technologist III
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]