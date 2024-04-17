Section of Forest Street closed starting April 24

Maple Street to Talbot Street

Notice date: April 17, 2024

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 24, 26, and 28 Forest Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins April 24

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, April 24 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Forest Street closure

Forest Street will be closed to through traffic from Maple Street to Talbot Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Forest Street, however, there will be no through access at 24, 26, and 28 Forest Street.

Pedestrian access

The South sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 24, 26, and 28 Forest Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Maple Street and Talbot Street to use the sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue, and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc

519-767-9104

[email protected]

or

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]