We’re revitalizing Drew Park and you can help!

Share what you want to see in the park to help shape initial design options by March 31

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2024—Drew Park, located at 29 Drew Street, is getting revitalized! We’re replacing the playground equipment and reworking the entire park space—and you can help by sharing your ideas. The first engagement opportunity to guide park design options is open on Have Your Say until March 31. This information will be used to prepare two park designs that we’ll bring back to the community in the summer to gather additional feedback. The additional feedback will be used to create a final design and plans for construction, which will be shared in the fall of 2024. Construction would be completed through 2025, pending final budget approval.

Share your dream Drew Park. We’d like to know things like:

How you currently use the park,

What you like best about the park as it is now,

What new park and playground features you’d like to see, and

Specific accessibility features you would like to see included in the new design.

Be sure to visit Have Your Say to share your thoughts by March 31.

About Drew Park

Drew Park is a .29 hectare (.72 acre) neighborhood park located at 29 Drew Street in the East Willow neighbourhood. The park was dedicated to the memory of George Alexander Drew who, among many other things, was the City’s youngest mayor at age 30. The park currently features a playground, two basketball nets, bench seating, large unprogrammed grass areas and many mature trees. Lots of the park elements are outdated and have reached the end of their serviceable life, so they’re ready for replacement. By letting us know what you love about Drew Park, we can preserve what makes it special while making it even better.

Other playground replacements

The Drew Park revitalization project is separate from the City’s annual playground lifecycle replacement projects that focus exclusively on playground equipment. Three playgrounds are on track for replacement in 2025, Colonial Drive Park, Holland Crescent Park and Highview Park. The latest project updates can be found on the Playground Replacements 2024 Have Your Say page.

For more information

Jude Gaboury, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4121

[email protected]