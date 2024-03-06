Update: York Road improvements – Stage 2

Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road

About the York Road improvements project

The City is replacing the aging water and sewer pipes along York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road.

This year, the underground water and sewer pipes, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be replaced from Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road South.

Construction is expected to start April 2, weather permitting. To accommodate this work, York Road will be closed from Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road South in both directions with limited local access until winter 2024.

You’re invited to an in-person open house

Please join us in person to talk with City staff and learn more about this project.

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Marg MacKinnon Community Room

Come ready to ask and get answers to any questions you may have about this project, including traffic impacts, property access, or other construction-related concerns.

Have your say

Can’t attend the open house in person? No problem – check out the City’s engagement page: haveyoursay.guelph.ca/york-road-phase-three

On the project page, you can view project information including maps and schedules, and ask questions between February 20 and April 2. We’ll post answers within five business days directly on the Have Your Say page.

Map of planned construction area – Figure 1

Stay informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/york-road-reconstruction/

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Construction information:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., PMP, Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

[email protected]

Project information:

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]