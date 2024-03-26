Silvercreek Parkway North traffic impacts starting April 1

Phase 1: Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road

Notice date: Updated March 26, 2024

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 1 spans from Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road.

The City is working with Steed & Evans to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbing and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Work begins April 1

Additional construction work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 1, and will take approximately eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Silvercreek Parkway North lane reductions and closure

Northbound traffic will not be permitted from Campbell Road to Woodlawn Road for the duration of the work. Southbound traffic will be facilitated throughout the project, however construction activities may limit traffic speeds and movement. A short-term closure of a section of Silvercreek Parkway North may be required. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There may be interruption to City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 20 will remain in service throughout the project. Detours may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mark Gosnell, Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-821-1550

[email protected]