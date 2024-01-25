Notice of passing of designation bylaw

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20891 dated January 16, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 131 Ontario Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20892 dated January 16, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 49 Metcalfe Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

As per Section 29 (Subsection 11) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, any person who objects to the bylaw may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the City Clerk (within 30 days after the date the notice of the bylaw passing is published) a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons in support of the objection accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal. Notices of appeal to the bylaw must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on February 23, 2024.

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 3872