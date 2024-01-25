Notice of passed bylaw amendments

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on January 16, 2024:

Bylaws (2024)-20886 and By-law (2024)-20887 about 151 Bristol Street. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/10/151-bristol-street/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on February 13, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].