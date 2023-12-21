Ward to Downtown Bridge Update

Guelph, Ont., December 21, 2023 – Due to unforeseen challenges, the City is pausing and taking steps to further evaluate the Ward to Downtown bridge project. The construction contract for the project has been cancelled.

The objective of the Ward to Downtown Bridge project is to provide connectivity for pedestrians from St. Patrick’s Ward to downtown. The construction contract for the project was awarded in early 2023, with construction initially planned to take place between August 2023 and fall 2024. Unanticipated complexities were identified in the early stage of this phase of the project and the City has made the decision to cancel the construction contract in order to assess identified challenges and avoid further delays and increased costs on the project.

The City is in the process of evaluating next steps and will share more information on the future status of this initiative to enhance connectivity to the downtown core in the coming months.

For more information

Gene Matthews, General Manager

Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3337

[email protected]