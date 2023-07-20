Notice of passing of designation by-law

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2023)-20806 dated July 11, 2023 to designate portions of the property known as 47 Alice Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2023)-20810 dated July 11, 2023 to designate portions of the property known as 65 Delhi Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

For more information, contact:

Victoria Nagy, Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2521

or

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2496

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

July 20, 2023