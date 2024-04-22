Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2024 – The City of Guelph is launching two surveys to help shape the future of housing in Guelph. We need your feedback to ensure we are creating strategies and policies that support our community’s needs.

The purpose of the Housing Affordability Strategy 2024 work is to identify actions like policy changes, tools and incentives, advocacy, and partnership approaches to address private-market housing gaps in the short, medium, and long term. While we need to focus on private-marking housing gaps since this is where the City has the most influence, we will be taking a highly collaborative approach to this work so that we can support unlocking private and non-market housing opportunities.

Housing Affordability Strategy survey

We want to hear from you about the current housing situation in our City. As we develop a new Housing Affordability Strategy, we want to know what actions you think we should take to resolve Guelph’s housing gaps. We will use the feedback from this survey to help us create a strategy that meets the needs of our Guelph community. The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and will remain open until June 16, 2024.

Take the Housing Affordability Strategy survey.

Additional Residential Dwelling Units survey

The second survey open for feedback is directed towards Guelph residents and property owners with an additional residential dwelling unit (ARDU), or those looking to build one. ARDUs can include accessory apartments, basement units or self-contained backyard or garden suites.

Your feedback is crucial in helping the City understand the impact of current ARDUs regulations in Guelph. Your input will help us understand how this kind of housing can support the future of rental housing in our community, and guide us in creating policies that better serve Guelph’s needs. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until June 16, 2024.

Take the Additional Residential Dwelling Units survey.

For more information

To learn more about Guelph’s efforts to increase housing supply and affordability in our community, visit the Housing in Guelph story map.

Cushla Matthews, Development Advisor

Policy Planning, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3982

[email protected]