Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie on the Provincial announcement regarding Strong Mayor Powers

I agree with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario—which represents 443 municipalities across the province—that Strong Mayor Powers may help with “improving housing affordability…as this is the number one priority for municipalities in every part of Ontario.” I echo their statement that “Strong Mayor powers can provide an additional tool to help municipalities play an important role in increasing Ontario’s housing supply.”

In the past there have been instances where this tool would have saved taxpayers’ money, increased housing supply and removed unnecessary conflict between Council and the City administration. Yet, I’m not here to dwell on the past. Presently, I’m encouraged to see the 2022-2026 term of Council working collaboratively towards our pledge of 18,000 new homes by 2031.

In my former role as a City Councillor, I believe I offered respectful and valuable insights and ideas on issues before the city. No one mayor knows everything about every issue that comes before them.

A strong Guelph requires a strong team.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor