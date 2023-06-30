City of Guelph prepares for the expansion of strong mayor powers taking effect July 1

Guelph, Ont., June 30, 2023 – On July 1, the City of Guelph alongside Mayor Cam Guthrie will be ready to navigate the expansion of strong mayor powers to 26 large and fast-growing municipalities including Guelph.

“It’s important to continue the collaborative efforts of all members of council alongside the professional advice and guidance offered by City staff,” says Cam Guthrie, mayor, City of Guelph.

Strong mayor powers that can be delegated to council and CAO

A mayor can choose to delegate strong mayor powers in three areas applicable to Guelph. Mayor Guthrie has indicated that he will delegate the first two powers listed below to council, and the remaining power will be delegated to the CAO:

Choosing to appoint or dismiss a chief administrative officer

Creating committees of council, assigning their functions and appointing the chairs and vice chairs of committees of council

Hiring certain municipal department heads, establishing and re-organizing departments

“We know that our community values transparency, we’ve heard this loud and clear,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “Transparency will be paramount to trust in government while operating with these new powers for the head of council.”

In anticipation of July 1, the City has published a web page that will house all future mayoral decisions and directions related to strong mayor powers. Community members can access this information at guelph.ca/mayoral-decisions.

The mayor is required to exercise these powers in writing, to notify the city clerk and councillors when they do so, and to make the notification available to the public, subject to the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

