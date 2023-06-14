City and Guelph Professional Firefighters Association ratify collective agreement

Guelph, Ont., June 14, 2023—The City of Guelph and Guelph Professional Firefighters Association (GPFFA) representing Guelph firefighters voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement.

“We’re pleased to have arrived at a freely negotiated deal with the Guelph Professional Firefighters Association that provides fair and equitable compensation to our Guelph firefighters,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer, Public Services. “The health, safety, and well-being of our community is of utmost importance, something we must work to achieve while balancing affordability for taxpayers. Thank you to the GPFFA for working together with us to achieve this outcome.”

Guelph firefighters will receive annual wage increases over the four-year contract of 2.95 per cent in 2023, 2.95 per cent in 2024, 2.85 in 2025, and 2.75 per cent in 2026. The City accounted for the in-year financial impact of the new collective agreement within the approved 2022-2023 Multi-Year Budget and has forecasted impacts for the 2024-2027 budget cycle.

“We’re happy we were able to negotiate a fair deal for Guelph firefighters,” said Colin Hunter, president, Guelph Professional Firefighters Association. “We want to thank the City’s bargaining team for working with GPFFA to reach a deal that recognizes the critical role firefighters have in upholding community safety.”

The agreement takes effect immediately.

