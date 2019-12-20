Information items for the week ending December 20, 2019

Reports
- Outstanding Resolutions of Public Services
- 2018 Delegation of Authority Report – IDE
- Corporate Accessibility Annual Report 2019
- 2019 Outstanding Motions – IDE
Intergovernmental Consultations
- Brownfields Regulatory Amendment Consultation Alert
- Public Health Modernization
- Paramedic Services Consultation RE: Discussion Paper – Emergency Health Services Modernization
- 2020 Ontario Pre-Budget Consultation Process
Correspondence
- City of Guelph Response to Intergovernmental Consultation RE: Proposal to extend the current moratorium on water bottling permits (ERO# 019-0913)
- Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington RE: Winter 2019-2020 Newsletter
- City of Woodstock RE: Resolution – Single Use Plastic Bags
- Township of Perry RE: Resolution- Ban of Single-Use Disposable Wipes
Boards and Committee
- None
Items available in the Clerk’s Office
- None