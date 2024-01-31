Open house: Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Study on February 20

Help shape a potential heritage conservation district in the downtown core

As part of the Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District study, we are hosting an open house on February 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Marg Mackinnon Room at City Hall. Join us to provide feedback, ask questions, and learn about the study findings. Can’t make it? You can share your feedback online at https://www.haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-district.

The study is nearing completion, and it recommends that Council proceed to establish a heritage conservation district in downtown Guelph. Members of the project team will be sharing findings at multiple stations located within the Marg Mackinnon Room and will be available to answer your questions and collect feedback. Specifically, the project team is looking to determine whether there is public support for the creation of a heritage conservation district in downtown Guelph, what the goals and objectives of this district should be, and the desired focus for an associated district plan.

Date: Tuesday, February 20

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., drop in at any time to interact with the project team and provide feedback

Location: Marg Mackinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

For questions or if you require accommodations please contact [email protected], or call 519-822-1260 extension 2519.

About the study

In order to protect key cultural heritage resources, the City is completing this study to determine the suitability of a heritage conservation district in the commercial core of downtown Guelph.

To learn more about the project, visit https://guelph.ca/city-hall/planning-and-development/community-plans-studies/heritage-conservation/downtown-guelph-heritage-conservation-district-study/#community-engagement

For more Information

Elyssa Pompa, Policy Planner II,

Planning and Building Services

Infrastructure, Development and Environment

519-822-1260 extension 2519

[email protected]