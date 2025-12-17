2026 changes for Guelph Transit

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2026 – In 2026, Guelph Transit will be making changes to certain fare programs, as well as minor changes to certain routes.

Key Messages

The cost of cash fare, adult fares, reduced fares and day passes will increase on January 1, 2026 The monthly fare cap will increase to 34 rides from 33 rides on January 1, 2026 The Affordable Bus Pass Tier C will experience slight price changes on January 1, 2026 The Youth Ride Free and Seniors Ride Free Pilot Programs that were introduced in 2025 will become permanent programs in 2026 We will be making route enhancements, including minor changes to routes 11, 14, 20 and 9

Fare increases begin January 1, 2026

Adult Fares

Passengers from 18 to 64 years old

Type 2026 Fare Increase from 2025 Adult Single ride

(Using OnYourWay card) $2.90 $0.05/ride Day Pass

(Unlimited one-day travel on a tappable, disposable card) $8.70 $0.15/day Adult Fare Cap

(34 or more rides per month) $98.60 $4.55/month Cash Fare $3.50 $0.25/ride

Reduced fares (previously called concession fares)

Senior passengers are 65 years or older

passengers are 65 years or older Youth passengers are 13-17 years old, or 18 years old and attending high school full time.

passengers are 13-17 years old, or 18 years old and attending high school full time. Post-secondary students must submit proof of enrollment to a post-secondary program (excluding University of Guelph and Conestoga College Guelph campus) to get a registered OnYourWay fare card. University of Guelph and Conestoga College Guelph students will continue getting passes from their student associations.

Type 2026 Fare Increase from 2025 Reduced Single ride (Using OnYourWay card) $2.35 $0.05/ride Reduced Fare cap

(34 or more rides per month) $79.90 $4/month

Fare cap program

The OnYourWay pay-as-you-go system lets riders load their OnYourWay card with as much money as they want, whenever they want; there’s no need to buy rides or a monthly pass, and the balance doesn’t expire.

The fare cap program allows frequent riders to pre-pay for a certain number of rides each month. Once the fare cap is reached, every additional ride for the rest of the month is free.

As of January 1 2026, riders can pay for the first 34 rides in a month (compared to 33 in 2025), then tap and ride free for the rest of the month.

The monthly cap begins at 12 a.m. on the first of every month and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each month.

Why fares increase

The changes are part of the Council-adopted 2026 Budget Confirmation and are connected to Guelph Transit’s Fare Strategy which was approved by City Council in April 2023.

Fare increases help offset the cost of operating, expanding and improving transit service. Regular fare increases help fund projects including new shelters and digital bus stop displays.

The Affordable Bus Pass Program

The affordable bus pass is for people in low-income households. They can apply any time for a one-year pass.

The Affordable Bus Pass program has three-tiers which applicants qualify for based on their household income. All affordable bus passes must be renewed each year.

Effective February 1, 2025, transit passes were made free for Tier A and B.

Tier C will experience slight price changes effective January 1, 2026. Tier C’s fare cap will increase to 34 rides in a month (compared to 33 in 2025). This means that riders pay for the first 34 rides in a month, then tap and ride free for the rest of the month.

Tier C pricing effective January 1, 2026:

Adults: $1.10 per ride, up to a maximum of $37.40/month.

Youth: $0.95 per ride, up to a maximum of $32.30/month.

Seniors: $0.90 per ride, up to a maximum of $30.60/month

Youth and seniors ride free

On February 1, 2025, Guelph Transit introduced two new pilot programs for youth and seniors. Those pilot programs have since been made permanent effective January 1, 2026.

Seniors ride free on Thursdays

Riders 65 and older can ride Guelph Transit for free every Thursday. To participate, seniors must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used on Thursdays will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.

Youth ride free every weekday after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays



Youth ages 13-17 can ride Guelph Transit for free every weekday after 5 p.m., as well as on weekends, holidays and all of July and August. To participate, youth must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used during the free time will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.

Route enhancements

We will be making schedule adjustments for better on time performance and reliability to both conventional and mobility service. We’re always adjusting and reviewing schedules to ensure our service is as reliable as possible. For riders, no action is needed. These changes will happen for us in the back end.

We will also be making changes to four routes that are currently connected. Routes 11 and 14, as well as routes 20 and 9, are connected routes. This means that those two routes are driven by one bus and the bus changes between the two routes. As of January, we will be disconnecting those two routes, and they will be serviced by their own buses. If you are riding route 11, for example, and need to switch to route 14, you will now need to get off and make a transfer. This adjustment is being made to ensure reliability.

For more Information

Ujjwal Verma, Manager, Transit Business Services

Guelph Transit, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-993-7026 extension 3655

[email protected]