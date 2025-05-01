City of Guelph moves to an Administrative Penalty System to dispute parking violations

On May 1, 2025, the City of Guelph moved to an Administrative Penalty System (APS) for parking infractions. Under this system, you will no longer have to dispute a parking ticket through the Provincial Offences Court. Instead, you will be able to request a review of a parking penalty with a Screening Officer.

By moving the review process for parking infractions outside of the Provincial Offences Court, individuals will benefit from faster review times (30 days from the date of review request submission), faster appeal processes (now called a hearing review), and improved customer service. This system will also reduce the backlog of the court system.

If you receive a penalty notice, here are your options

Option 1: Pay your Penalty Notice

You can pay the notice online at guelph.ca/aps, by mail or in person at 1 Carden Street or 59 Carden Street. Cheques should be payable to the City of Guelph.

Option two: Request a Screening Review

Within 30 days of being issued the penalty notice, you can request a Screening Officer review. Based on the information you provide, they will make a decision to cancel, affirm or vary the penalty.

Background

The Municipal Act, 2001 authorizes municipalities to establish a system of administrative penalties and to designate certain municipal by-laws as subject to that system, rather than the Provincial Offences Court. The purpose of a system of administrative penalties is to promote compliance with municipal by-laws. By-law infractions are subject to a penalty (as opposed to a fine) and can be challenged through a screening review and hearing review process, rather than a court trial.

On February 25, 2025, Council approved the by-laws and policies to establish an Administrative Penalty System in the City of Guelph and to designate parking infractions as subject to the APS. The APS is governed by the Administrative Penalty By-law and a set of Council-approved policies and guidelines relating to conflict of interest, financial management and reporting, procedures for public complaints, and the prevention of interference in the system. More information on APS, including the establishing by-laws and policies, are posted on guelph.ca/aps.

Resources

For more Information

Jennifer Charles

General Manager, Legal and Court Services / City Solicitor

Legal and Court Services, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2452

[email protected]