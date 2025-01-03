Next phase of West End Community Centre improvements begins January 6, 2025

About the project

An updated pottery and art space is coming to the West End Community Centre (WECC). The latest work in a series of improvements to the WECC will see the relocation of the Guelph Community Pottery Centre to the Community Centre, along with the additional arts programming space.

Once complete, the new pottery and arts space will allow for increased participation in pottery programming, more arts programming and improved visitor experience thanks to upgraded amenities, shorter program waitlists and new programs.

Construction scheduled for January to July 2025

The construction of the pottery and arts space at the West End Community Centre is scheduled to take place between January and July 2025. Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the Community Centre during the construction period.

Entry and parking restrictions, no facility closure

The West End Community Centre will remain open throughout the construction period, with slight operational limitations. When cranes and flatbed trucks are on site, at various times between February and July, visitors may be directed to use specific entrances.

Signs will be posted to mark construction areas, open entrances and available parking.

Map of construction area