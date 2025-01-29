Guelph releases top priorities for the provincial election

Guelph, Ont., January 29, 2025 – In advance of the Provincial election on February 27, 2025, the City of Guelph is launching an advocacy campaign titled “Future in Focus: Building Guelph Together.” As part of this campaign, the City is putting forward its priorities for provincial attention and support during the next government’s mandate.

The City of Guelph is facing unprecedented and systemic challenges that require collaboration across governments to find solutions. In 2024, one in three residents reported that housing availability and affordable housing are the most important issues facing Guelph, followed closely by social issues and community wellbeing. In response to these growing concerns, the City urges the upcoming provincial government to:

Collaborate with municipalities to build housing for everyone Invest in community safety and wellbeing Reduce reliance on municipal property taxes to support affordability

“Housing affordability and community wellbeing are vital concerns for Guelph,” stated City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “As we approach this election, it’s essential to prioritize these challenges. I am proud of the strong partnership we have established with the Province of Ontario. By working collaboratively, we can ensure that both levels of government play to their strengths to create a brighter future for our community.”

The City of Guelph is calling on candidates to support these priorities and, if elected, to advance them on Guelph’s behalf at Queen’s Park.

More information on the City of Guelph’s specific priorities and calls to action is available on the City’s Advocacy and Government Relations webpage.

Voters can find information about how, when and where to vote, as well as about local Guelph candidates, by visiting the Elections Ontario website.

