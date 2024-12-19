Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on December 10, 2024:

By-law (2024) – 21019 to adopt Amendment Number 101 to the City of Guelph Official Plan to implement new affordable housing targets to align with the 2024 Housing Affordability Strategy. For more information about the Housing Affordability Strategy visit https://guelph.ca/2024/12/city-of-guelph-approves-new-strategy-to-make-homes-more-affordable-deliver-diverse-housing-options/.

By-law (2024) – 21023 & By-law Number (2024) – 21024 to permit four units on low density residential lots and to permit up Page 6 of 7 to four dwelling units on low density residential lots through changes to accessory dwelling unit regulations and allowing fourplexes. For more information about Gentle Density – Permitting 4 Dwelling Units on a Lot visit https://guelph.ca/2024/03/proposed-development-in-your-community-2/.

By-law (2024) – 21030 about 8 Mitchell Street. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2024/08/8-mitchell-street/.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on January 7, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].