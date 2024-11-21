Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on November 19, 2024:

By-law (2024) – 21008, and (2024) – 21009 about 601 Scottsdale Drive. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/12/601-scottsdale-drive/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on December 10, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].