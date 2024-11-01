Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (draft)

About the project

Guelph’s Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP) program will provide financial incentives for developers and homebuilders for the rehabilitation of the city’s existing housing supply into affordable purpose-built rentals and build new affordable rental and ownership units.

Additional information

Information about the project can be found on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/affordable-housing-cip. Documents relating to the proposed Community Improvement Plan and financial incentives for affordable housing projects will be available at guelph.ca/agenda on October 31, 2024.