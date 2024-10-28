Mayor Guthrie invites public to attend town hall meetings to discuss 2025 budget

Guelph, Ont., October 28, 2024 – Over the next two weeks, Mayor Guthrie will hold a series of town hall meetings to discuss the draft 2025 budget update. Community members are encouraged to attend to learn more.

Town hall dates and locations

November 4 – Wards 5 and 6

Salvation Army Citadel

1320 Gordon St, Guelph ON

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 5 – Open to all residents

Virtual Town Hall

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 6 – Wards 3 and 4

West End Community Centre (Lions Lair room)

21 Imperial Rd S, Guelph ON

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 8 – Wards 1 and 2

Victoria Road Recreation Centre (Birch room)

151 Victoria Rd N, Guelph ON

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The public can review the draft 2025 budget update on Guelph’s website. Additionally, questions posed by the Council and the corresponding staff answers are available on the online budget board.

For more information



Megan Reeve, (she/her)

Advisor, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-820-3345

[email protected]

Mark MacKinnon

Communications Advisor to the Mayor

Office of the Mayor

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2558

[email protected]