Have your say in finalizing the Downtown Infrastructure implementation plan

Guelph, Ont., October 2, 2024 – As we prepare for the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), we’d like to hear your voice in the planning process and your questions, comments or concerns about Downtown infrastructure renewal.

Earlier this year in March, we asked Downtown businesses and the community to provide feedback on the options for proposed construction phasing for this work and the pace of construction (fast vs. slow).

We’ve taken that feedback to help further refine the capital implementation plan (i.e., planning) for DTIRP, which will establish how this work will be carried out (what areas in what phases).

Now we want to hear from you if there’s anything else we should consider as the plan is finalized to help reduce impacts to Downtown businesses, residents and visitors. We also want to hear from the community on the future design of St. George’s Square.

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-renewal for more details.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]