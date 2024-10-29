Daylight savings time ends: Change your batteries when you change your clocks

Guelph, Ont., October 29, 2024 – Daylight Savings Time (DST) will officially end on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024, at 2:00 AM. At this time, clocks should be set back one hour to return to Standard Time. This transition marks an extra hour of rest, as well as earlier sunsets in the evenings.

As part of this seasonal change, the Guelph Fire Department urges everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. This is an ideal time to ensure these devices are in proper working order by doing the following:

Replace batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Test each device to confirm it is functioning correctly.

Replace any alarm that is 10 years old or older.

Properly functioning alarms are critical for early warning and protection in case of fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Your safety and that of your loved ones depend on it.

This message comes in the wake of a recent Guelph house fire fatality on October 12, 2024. One of the occupants was pronounced deceased at the scene, with investigators believing there were no working smoke alarms in the dwelling.

