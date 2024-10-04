Construction of Eastview Bike Park phase one starts October 7

Notice date: October 4, 2024

About the project

The City is starting construction of the Eastview Bike Park at Eastview Community Park, 800 Watson Parkway North. This first phase involves the installation of a pump track feature and its surrounding landscape.

Construction scheduled October 2024 to summer 2025

Construction will begin on or around October 7 and is expected to be complete by summer 2025, weather permitting. The construction area will be fenced off until work is complete.

Pedestrian and vehicle access

Construction activities may temporarily disrupt access to the trail next to the construction site and the access road to the park across Couling Crescent. Park visitors are encouraged to the north entrance to the park, closest to Speedvale Avenue East. Signs will be in place if extended closures or detours are required.

Access to the sports fields, washrooms and parking lot are not expected be impacted by this construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details can be found on the Bike Park webpage and construction updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]