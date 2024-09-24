South End Community Park closed until spring 2025 for community centre construction work

Notice date: September 23, 2024

About the project

Construction is well underway at the site of the upcoming South End Community Centre. To support construction through the fall and winter, the City is temporarily closing the South End Community Park. The park, located at 25 Poppy Drive West, will close September 30 and will re-open spring 2025.

Park features close September 30

The following South End Community Park features will close on September 30, including all:

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

Asphalt trails

Nick’s Dragonfly playground

Larry Pearson baseball diamonds

Full accessibility of the park features cannot be guaranteed during this period of construction and season, and the City has decided to close the park until the spring for public safety.

Security fencing has been installed on-site to prevent further use and will remain in place until the park features reopen in the spring.

Alternative play area locations

Nearby alternative parks and play areas for residents to use include Gosling Gardens Park located at 75 Gosling Gardens, Clair Park located at 22 Eugene Drive and Westminster Woods Park located at 146 Clairfields Drive East. An alternative accessible play area is Royal City Park located on Gordon Street.

A full list of City play areas can be found at guelph.ca/play-areas.

Resources

Learn more about the South End Community Centre on the project page.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project.

For more information

Ian Scott, Manager

Facility Design & Construction, Facilities & Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3496

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]