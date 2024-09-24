Let’s talk trash – Join us for an open house at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre!

Guelph, Ont., September 23, 2024 – To kick off Circular Economy Month, you’re invited to an open house at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre to learn how Guelph processes and diverts garbage, recycling, and organics. Circular Economy Month is an annual campaign that encourages communities to support local economic initiatives that assist environmental sustainability and positive climate change actions.

During the open house, you’ll have the opportunity to meet the people working behind the scenes in waste management around Guelph, tour the facility, view the collection vehicles and equipment, and explore various environmental programs offered by the City.

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Waste Resource Innovation Centre (110 Dunlop Drive, Guelph). Please enter Gate 2.

Tours: Every 30 minutes beginning at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required.

Guelph Tool Library

As part of their Circular Computer Project the Guelph Tool Library will be on-site running a laptop drive for used laptops that can be repurposed. Recycling technology is a great way to divert materials from the landfill and give them a second life.

Hard-to-recycle Items

You’ll also have the chance to bring selective hard-to-recycle items for collection, which include:

Oral care items

Disposable razors and blades

Flexible coffee packaging

Deodorant containers

Cellphones

Eyeglasses

Read more on how to recycle these items

Water Wagon

Guelph’s Water Wagon will be onsite during the open house to provide drinking water to all attendees. Please bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated throughout the day!

For more information

Giancarlo Martini

Waste Program Coordinator

Compliance and Performance, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2061

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]