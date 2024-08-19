Pool at Victoria Road Recreation Centre to be closed September 2-22

Guelph, Ont., August 19, 2024 – The pool at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be closed from September 2-22, 2024 for maintenance.

All aquatics programs and rentals will be unavailable during the closure, while the rest of the recreation centre facilities will remain open and operate as usual.

Those interested in swimming are encouraged to visit the West End Community Centre located at 21 Imperial Road South. Information about aquatic programs at the West End Community Centre is available on recenroll.ca.

The Victoria Road Recreation Centre, located at 151 Victoria Road North, is a fully accessible, multi-purpose community centre. It has a full range of facilities including an aquatic facility, single-pad arena and community meeting rooms.

For more Information

Breann Robb, Recreation Supervisor, Aquatics

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2470

[email protected]