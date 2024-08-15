On-demand transit service available on Sundays as of September 1

Guelph, Ont., August 15, 2024 – Guelph Transit will be extending Sunday service to include on-demand bus service. This will begin September 1.

Sunday service as of September 1:

  • The 99 Mainline will continue to run every 15 minutes south of Guelph Central Station and every 30 minutes north of Guelph Central Station from 7:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.
  • All other routes will continue to run every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • NEW: On-demand service runs from 7:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Dispatch for on-demand service will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On-demand service has no fixed route. Trips can be booked for all bus stops throughout the city, except those within the 99 Mainline. Riders can book a ride up to seven days in advance, or at the last minute, when it’s most convenient for them. On-demand fare is the same price as a conventional trip.

How to book an On-demand trip

For more information

Laura Catalano-Bragues, Manager Transit Network Design and Control Centre
Public Services, Guelph Transit
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 ext. 2523
[email protected]

