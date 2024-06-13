Notice of intention to designate: 167 Suffolk Street West

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 167 Suffolk Street West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The heritage attributes of 167 Suffolk Street West display: design or physical, historical or associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

167 Suffolk Street West meets Criterion 1 having design or physical value as it is an early example of an industrial factory built in Guelph for the purposes of manufacturing in the mid-19th century. The 2 and 2.5-storey limestone design makes use of local materials, and the iconic façade can be seen in multiple photographs of well-known Guelph businesses over time.

Historical/Associative Value

167 Suffolk Street West meets Criterion 4 because it has direct association with a past mayor of Guelph, Thomas Gowdy, and his industry but also with agriculture as being the origin of multiple implements manufactured by Gowdy and L. Cossitt. Guelph has strong ties in the agricultural community and since this factory was used to promote and support this industry, it contributes to agriculture’s continued legacy in the city.

Contextual Value

167 Suffolk Street West meets Criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the architectural character of the area. This segment of Suffolk Street West is an important historic area of the Guelph Collegiate Candidate Cultural Heritage Landscape as identified in the Cultural Heritage Action Plan (2021). 167 Suffolk Street West meets Criterion 9 because the building’s distinctive form as well as its limestone and concrete block construction has become a landmark within the Suffolk Street West streetscape.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 167 Suffolk Street West should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

exterior limestone walls of the 2/2.5-storey of original L. Cossitt construction;

original form of the 2/2.5-storey with parapet to gable roof of L. Cossitt construction

exterior limestone walls of the 2-storey, flat roof eastern addition of T. Gowdy construction;

original form of the 2-storey, flat roof eastern addition of T. Gowdy construction

front and rear gabled roof with limestone southern façade with coping at the top seen on original L. Cossitt construction.

exterior walls of rock-faced concrete block associated with the ten bay, 3-storey flat roofed west extension of Morlock Brothers construction;

original form of the ten bay, 3-storey flat roofed west extension of rock-faced concrete of Morlock Brothers construction;

metal door to original boiler on the north side of the limestone exterior

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated June 11, 2024 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: June 13, 2024