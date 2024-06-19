Impacts of Bill 185 on building permits and development charges

Recent provincial legislative changes may affect development charges and associated fees for some building permits.

On June 6 the Provincial Government passed Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024. The Bill outlined key changes to municipal land use planning and development law.

On June 6, 2024, development charge rate phase-ins introduced via Bill 23 were removed, meaning that effective immediately, development charge fees increased to the full rate calculated through the Development Charge Background Study.

The City was notified of official Provincial legislative changes when the information was made public. We are working to adapt policies and inform those affected in a timely manner.

For more information

Shanna O’Dwyer, CPA, CA, MA

Deputy Treasurer, Manager, Financial Strategy and Reporting

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2300

[email protected]