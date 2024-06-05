Have your say on a proposed disc golf course at Margaret Greene Park

Enjoy a short temporary loop and share your thoughts, June 3 to October 25

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2024 – We’ve added a new temporary short disc golf loop at Margaret Greene Park (80 Westwood Road) and want to know if you think a disc golf course is a good fit for this park.

Between June 3 and October 25, come and try the new temporary loop and let us know what you think at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/try-disc-golf. We’ll use your feedback to see if we should install a permanent disc golf course at this park in the next one to three years.

We’ll use your feedback to determine if a disc golf course is right for the park, and if so, what sorts of changes we should make to the course design to keep the park a friendly and welcoming space for everyone using it.

About disc golf

Disc golf is a rapidly growing sport that combines ultimate frisbee and golf. Players move from hole-to-hole, trying to get their disc into the disc golf basket at each hole. The goal is to complete the course in as few throws as possible. There are currently two disc golf courses in Guelph, at Riverside Park and Eastview Park. In 2023, we ran a trial loop at Peter Misersky Park and, based on the feedback we received, are looking to bring a seasonal loop to that location within the next few years.

