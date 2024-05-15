Get your head in the game and have your say in the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy by June 30

The ball’s in your court and we need your feedback

Guelph, Ont., May 15, 2024 – We’re seeking community input to guide the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy until June 30. Whether you are a frequent user of our current facilities or have never used them before, your input is crucial in helping us understand the needs and preferences of our community when it comes to outdoor sports.

Your participation and feedback will help us to:

Identify where improved or different sports fields and courts may be needed within the City.

Share information about new, emerging, or international sports that should be considered in the strategy.

Let us know what’s working, what’s not, and how we can improve where and how outdoor sport facilities are built, booked and maintained.

We’ll use your feedback, alongside input from user groups, partners and community organizations to begin developing a draft plan. Engagement activities will continue through 2025 to gain further understanding and ensure the draft plan suits the needs of the City. A final version of the plan is anticipated to be presented to Council in 2026.

Ways to engage

Catch us at one of the pop-up events

Our teams will be at parks, public spaces, and events throughout May and June. Come join us to ask questions, share your ideas and learn more about the strategy.

May 27 (6 p.m.to 8 p.m.) Margaret Greene Park

June 1 (12:30 p.m. to end of game) Guelph Royals game at Hastings Stadium

June 3 (6 p.m.to 8 p.m.) Norm Jary Park

June 7-9 (throughout the weekend event) Multicultural Festival

June 17 (6 p.m.to 8 p.m.) Eastview Park

June 23 (1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) Guelph United FC Men and Women games at Centennial Bowl

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca for an up-to-date schedule and list of our pop-up locations.

Engage with us online

Can’t join us in person? Take a moment to complete our online survey, ask a question and get more information about the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

About the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy

The Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy is a comprehensive 15+ year strategy that will guide the development, management, and maintenance of Guelph’s outdoor sports fields and courts. The strategy will:

Further our understanding of how we currently provide services for outdoor sports

Establish service level targets for outdoor sports fields and surfaces

Plan for the quality, quantity and type of infrastructure we will need in the future

Understand emerging trends and leading practices

Equitably provide services and facilities to all residents

Guide management and maintenance of our sports fields and surfaces

The strategy will focus on outdoor infrastructure and services for sport fields (rectangular, diamonds) and courts (basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball). It will also consider unprogrammed, regional, and extended use of sport infrastructure. This work will build upon the groundwork and direction set out in the City’s Park Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna

Park Planner, Park and Trail Development

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]

Ian Ferguson

Program Manager, Sports and Leisure Grounds

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]