Community thrives in Guelph throughout June is Recreation and Parks Month and beyond

Get active with Guelph parks, trails and recreation programs during June is Recreation and Parks Month

Guelph, Ont., May 28, 2024 – June is Recreation and Parks Month (JRPM), an annual initiative led by Parks and Recreation Ontario, is just around the corner! It’s the perfect time to enjoy the City’s outdoor spaces and recreation programs, fun places and activities that offer ways to connect with the community and embrace an active lifestyle. The theme for this year is ‘Community Thrives Here,’ highlighting the ways parks and recreation bring us all together.

Join in on the fun with Guelph recreation programs

The City offers a wide range of exciting recreation programs for all ages and interests. A schedule of free drop-in programs for June is Recreation and Parks Month is available on recenroll.ca. Try your hand at archery, sample our fitness programs and more!

RecEnroll is also the place to find all the program schedules for our full suite of recreation programs, from aquatics activities to summer camps to art workshops.

Parks, playgrounds, trails and sports fields

Get outside and be active by visiting any of the City’s many parks, playgrounds, trails and sports fields. All our skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, disc golf courses and tennis and pickleball courts are open. Baseball diamonds, soccer fields and cricket pitches are open for casual use when not rented. Visit guelph.ca/parks for maps and information and email [email protected] or visit the facility rentals webpage to rent an available field or facility.

We’re looking for your input on our Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy, a comprehensive 15+ year strategy that will guide the development, management and maintenance of Guelph’s outdoor sports fields and courts. Share your thoughts online by June 18 and find us popping up in locations throughout the City to get your input. Learn more and participate at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/outdoor-sport-facilities.

Don’t miss the Riverside Park carousel and miniature train! The rides are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays until late June, when they’ll be open every day. Learn more about the rides and where to buy tickets and passes by visiting our website.

Swimming and splashing

Our splash pads are opening a little early this year! Starting June 1, they’ll be running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until September 15.

The Market Square wading pool is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends as of May 25 and will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting June 28. Sunny Acres Park and Exhibition Park wading pools and the Lyon Park outdoor pool also open on June 28.

Information on City splash pad and wading pool hours is available on our website. Information on public swims, learn to swim programs and other aquatics programs is available on RecEnroll.

The perfect mix of parks and recreation: park activation jumps into action in June

Our park activation program launches right on time for JRPM, bringing fun, free drop-in recreation action to Exhibition Park and Margaret Greene Park. We invite children aged 4 – 12 years to visit the park activation stations to bask in the sun with some outdoor fun. Our trained staff will be on site, delivering engaging games and activities for all to participate in. Learn more and find the schedule at guelph.ca/parkactivation.

Parks and recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program provides adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes, and other memberships. To learn more about these fee assistance options and to apply visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5618, or visit any of our community centres.

Our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost. Several of the City’s parks also have play areas with accessibility features. A list of all our play areas, including those with accessibility features, is available on our website.

For more information

Recreation programming information

[email protected]

519-837-5699

Facility rental information

[email protected]

519-837-5678

Parks information

[email protected]

519-837-5626