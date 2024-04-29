More trees, please: The Take Root program is back!

Breathe new life into your yard with a new (free!) tree and help grow Guelph’s urban tree canopy

Guelph, Ont., April 29, 2024 – Starting on May 2 at 10 a.m., Guelph residents can register for a free, native tree for their yard through Forest Ontario’s Take Root program. Registration closes May 9.

Residents who are interested in a free tree for their yard can visit treestakeroot.ca/Guelph to register.

Trees will be available for pick-up at Riverside Park (709 Woolwich Street, Guelph) on:

May 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Residents can register for up to two free, native trees for their private yard, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through online registration.

What tree should you choose?

Residents with private yards can see what tree would be best for their yard through an online quiz or by checking out the Tree Information Cards.

Those who register for a Take Root tree are responsible for planting and care of the tree, including getting utility clearance before digging.

Call before you dig!

If you’re planting a tree in your yard, submit a free request with Ontario One Call at ontarioonecall.ca so you don’t plant your tree on top of or damage underground pipes and wires.

Yay, trees!

Planting trees cleans the air, can help keep you cool and help save energy, prevents flooding, and mitigates the impacts of climate change by increasing tree canopy coverage.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]