Open house: Let’s talk gentle density housing

Guelph, Ont., February 16, 2024 – We’re inviting Guelph residents to learn about various options to increase housing density gently and thoughtfully in Guelph and provide feedback at our public open house on Thursday, February 29.

We want to hear from you about how to best plan for four-unit housing types in Guelph. We’re interested in hearing your thoughts on how we can enable four-unit housing in the City that will benefit residential neighbourhoods with specific consideration for parking, landscaping and building form requirements.

Visit the open house

Date: Thursday, February 29

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Marg Mackinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

For questions or if you require accommodations, please contact [email protected] or call 519-822-1260 extension 3982.

What is gentle density?

Gentle density is a type of housing that is of similar scale to townhouses, row houses, and triplexes. It’s one way to increase housing supply with minimal impact on existing communities.

We’ve committed to allowing four-unit gentle density in all low-density residential zones throughout Guelph (subject to the City’s ability to service these types of units) to help increase housing supply and affordability while also providing a range of housing types. We’re doing this work under the Gentle Density Project, which will inform the recommendations for the 2024 Housing Affordability Strategy.

How this will help increase housing in Guelph

In April, City staff will bring forward a series of proposed changes to the Zoning bylaw to allow four units on a residential lot to a public meeting for consideration. Staff are expected to present a recommendation to Council on these changes in June

This project is directly connected to the City’s Housing Accelerator Fund Action Plan and contributes to the initiative of “Encouraging Missing Middle Units in Existing Neighbourhoods.”

To learn more about Guelph’s efforts to increase housing supply and affordability in our community, visit the Housing in Guelph story map.

For more information

Cushla Matthews, Development Advisor

Policy Planning, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3982

[email protected]