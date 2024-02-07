New community garden proposed for Skov Park

Have your say by February 28

February 7, 2024 – A community garden has been proposed for Skov Park, located near the intersection of Eramosa Road and Victoria Road. There are two options being considered for the garden’s layout and location.

What is a community garden?

Community gardens are vibrant spaces that not only offer an opportunity for residents to engage in providing a local food source, but also foster a sense of community and connection with nature. They also promote biodiversity by providing additional habitat for wildlife like insects and birds. The Skov Park community garden would be used by volunteers to grow and harvest vegetables, culinary herbs, pollinator-friendly plants and may include some small fruiting shrubs.

We want your feedback

Share your thoughts about the proposal on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-gardens by February 28.

Provide feedback on:

How you feel about the proposed community garden

Proposed locations for the garden

Would you participate in a community garden

Other feedback

We’ll use your feedback along with experiences from other Guelph community gardens to help decide if the proposed garden will benefit users.

About Guelph’s community gardens

The City’s community garden program encourages volunteers to transform small areas in City parks into vibrant vegetable, fruit, and pollinator gardens. The goal is not only to provide a local food source, but also to create pockets of habitat for wildlife such as pollinator insects and some species of birds. To learn more about the Community Gardens program, or to find a location near you, visit guelph.ca/communitygardens

