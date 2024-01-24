See the final splash pad design for Margaret Greene Park

Construction planned for summer 2024

Guelph, Ont., January 24, 2024 – The community has spoken! Margaret Greene Park is going even greener with the addition of a natural–themed splash pad design, which was the preferred option selected by Guelph residents.

Splash pad design features

We considered all of the comments submitted by the community and the Accessibility Advisory Committee to inform the final concept design for the splash pad, which includes:

A large shade structure in a natural leaf theme

Two accessible paths from the parking lot and one to the existing playground

A variety of seating options including accessible picnic–style tables

A seat wall near the splash zone to allow inclusive interaction with the water

A variety of highly-visible water features

The design team and staff are working on finalizing the detailed splash pad design. Construction is currently planned for summer 2024.

Resources

Margaret Greene splash pad engagement summary

haveyoursay.guelph.ca

For more information

Christina Vannelli, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 ex. 2431

[email protected]