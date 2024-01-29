2024 Development Charge Rates

Attention: Architects, Engineers, Home Builders, Industrial/Commercial/Institutional (ICI) Contractors

Please be advised that the current Development Charge (DC) rates will increase as of March 2, 2024.

The new rates will apply to all building permits issued after March 1, 2024.

The increase comes as a result of the 2023 Development Charge Background Study (DCBS) with its addendum, approved by Council on January 16, 2024.

Residential building permits (houses)

The total flat rate (including education DC’s) for detached and semi-detached house permits is increasing from $50,680 per unit to $54,691 per unit. The new rates for other unit types will be available online at guelph.ca/dc shortly.

Respecting legislated building permit turnaround times of 10 business days, residential building permit applications should be submitted by no later than February 13, 2024, to be eligible to receive the current rates. However, please be aware that even if a permit application is submitted by February 13, if it is deemed incomplete, if permit fees are not paid, if it is refused, or if it’s not able to be issued until after March 1, the new development charge rates will apply and will need to be paid before issuance.

Current education DC by-laws are set to expire on May 19, 2024 and may be updated on or before this date. Additional updates will be available at guelph.ca/dc as they become available.

Non-residential building permits (new buildings, additions)

The rate for non-residential permits is increasing from $174.82 per square metre ($16.24 per square feet) to $221.95 per square metre ($20.62 per square feet).

Respecting legislated building permit turnaround times of 20 business days, non-residential building permit applications should be submitted by no later than January 30, 2024, to be eligible to receive the current rates. However, please be aware that even if your permit application is submitted by January 30, if it is deemed incomplete, if permit fees are not paid, if it is refused, or if it’s not able to be issued until after March 1, the new development charge rates will apply and will need to be paid before issuance.

Existing building permit applications are also affected by this increase. Where existing applications are currently under review or have been refused, all items preventing those permits from being issued must be fully resolved (not just submitted) by no later than February 27, 2024, to be eligible to receive the current rates.

Please also be aware that the Building Code Act requires construction to commence within six months after permit issuance and that construction continue uninterrupted.

For information on the Development Charge by-laws please visit guelph.ca/dc.

Should you have any additional questions regarding Development Charge by-laws and/or rates, please contact the Finance department directly. They can be reached by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 519-837-5610.

For more information

Building Services

519-837-5615

[email protected]